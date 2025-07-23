"We love to share our garden and our passion for lovely food": Bempton couple open their stunning garden to the public for fundraiser weekend

The garden will be open on August 9 and August 10.

Garden enthusiasts are in for a treat this summer, as Mansion Cottage in Bempton welcomes visitors for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) in August

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polly and Chris Myers, the green-fingered couple behind the much-loved Mansion Cottage garden on Gillus Lane, will be welcoming visitors for the 22nd consecutive year. Their stunning garden has already helped raise more than £40,000 for NGS-supported charities, including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Parkinson’s UK and Hospice UK.

Last year alone, NGS donated £1.7 million to key charities, with total donations in 2025 reaching an impressive £3.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polly and Chris said: “We love to share our garden and our passion for lovely food, so we offer a tasty small plate selection of both sweet and savoury dishes, all homemade, as well as good quality drinks served to our visitors by our team of magnificent helpers.

This will be the 22nd year that the couple have opened their garden.

"We would encourage people to sit and enjoy the exuberant planting schemes in one of the many seating areas whilst enjoying something to eat and drink. The garden is looking amazing!”

The garden will be open from on Saturday August 9 and Sunday August 10, from 10am to 4pm on both days. Entry is £5 for adults, with children under 16 admitted free. Dogs on leads are also welcome.

In addition to the vibrant planting and delicious refreshments, visitors will be able to browse and purchase a range of plants, homemade jams and chutneys, cakes, and soaps.

Visit https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/17196/mansion-cottage to find out more.