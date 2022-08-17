Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While art will not be the priority at the event this year, a weekend full of activities to satisfy the most varied of tastes will be on offer.

Events and busking will be taking place at venues and in the streets around the village from Friday evening, finishing off on Sunday evening with a procession through the streets led by the Men of Staithes Choir.

Sightseeing boat trips aboard The Three Sisters will be leaving the harbour on the Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Staithes Weekender, on from September 9 to 11.

If you want to learn more about the history of the village from dry land, historian Bill Hinchley will be telling stories and leading guided tours of the old village while John Cole will be demonstrating the art of traditional lobster pot making.

Poetry and music will be plentiful over the weekend including workshops for those wanting to have a go at singing in a choir or writing their own poem.

Those taking part in workshops will then get the chance to demonstrate the results of their efforts on the Sunday afternoon.

If art is your thing, artist Ian Burke will be running a workshop in learning how to Print like Ian Burke.

Exhibitions of local photographs and films will be showing over the weekend with the screening of the Cornish fishermen’s choir film Fisherman’s Friends.

Further information, email [email protected] or call Chris Wade on 07801 124264.