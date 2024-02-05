What to do in Bridlington during February half term: East Riding Leisure to host a number of fun-filled activities
A number of East Riding Leisure Centres will offer activities, including fun swims, inflatables, crash course swimming lessons, and sports hall activities.
With the weather still staying unpredictable at this time of year on the Yorkshire coast, having numerous indoor activities for children across the region will ensure that families across the region will not be stuck for something to do this half term.
Bridlington Leisure Centre will be offering Clip ’N’ Climb, Junior Gym, Splash Zone and swimming sessions as well as offering out the Sports Hall for bookings.
Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Come along to your local East Riding Leisure Centre over half term – it will be a great chance for families to have fun and enjoy healthy activities at the same time!”
Visit: https://www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/school-holidays/ for full details of activities available at each Centre.