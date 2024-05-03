WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in May

2 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this May

The Rainbow Candlelight Ball will take place at Scarborough Spa on May 4. Indulge in a delightful drinks reception, followed by a lavish three-course dinner that will tantalise the taste buds. As the night unfolds, join in the excitement of a charity auction and raffle, where you could win incredible prizes generously donated by the local community. Every donation will directly aid the work of the Rainbow Centre. Dress to impress in your finest black tie and evening attire, as we create an atmosphere of sophistication and style. Dance the night away to the Mike Brown Big Band and our lively DJ. Doors open at 7pm with dinner served at 7.30 prompt. Carriages at midnight. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast