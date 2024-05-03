WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in May

Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby have fantastic events for all ages taking place over the next few months.
Check out the events below!
The Take That Experience is coming to Bridlington Spa on May 4. As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act. With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live on stage with their 'Greatest Hits Tour'. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
The Rainbow Candlelight Ball will take place at Scarborough Spa on May 4. Indulge in a delightful drinks reception, followed by a lavish three-course dinner that will tantalise the taste buds. As the night unfolds, join in the excitement of a charity auction and raffle, where you could win incredible prizes generously donated by the local community. Every donation will directly aid the work of the Rainbow Centre. Dress to impress in your finest black tie and evening attire, as we create an atmosphere of sophistication and style. Dance the night away to the Mike Brown Big Band and our lively DJ. Doors open at 7pm with dinner served at 7.30 prompt. Carriages at midnight. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Tina: Live! is set to take place at Whitby Pavilion on May 4. A full concert style stage show, charting the hits and career of the late, great Tina Turner from the early days onwards. Starring Julie Nevada as Tina with her amazing band and dancers, this fully live energetic stage show charts the career of one of the world’s most iconic performers.Full of hits including Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Let’s Stay Together to name but a few, this show is the ultimate night out and not to be missed. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Scarborough Streets is set to take place between May 4 and May 6 across Scarborough Town Centre. Scarborough Streets is a brand new, free family festival happening this early-May Bank Holiday. It will be a three-day festival of outdoor events, murals, street art and performances. It will include a variety of free and affordable performances and activities. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast