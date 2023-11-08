WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in November

Here is a selection of 33 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this November.
Check out the events below!
1. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this November
Scarborough Film Festival is set to take place from November 8 until November 12. The event will be a four day festival of screenings, exhibitions and events, bringing a diverse array of films from across the UK and the rest of the world to the festival hub at the McCarthy cinema and other venues across Scarborough. Photo: Canva
2. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this November
The Whitby Rocks Festival returns to Whitby Pavilion on November 10. Featuring Collateral, When Rivers Meet, Brave Rival and Wolf Moon. There will be a range of alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages, real ales available and a varied menu for visitors. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
3. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this November
Chart toppers Mcfly will be coming to Bridlington Spa on November 10 as part of their new 'Power To Play' Tour. Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter are taking things into their own hands in a way they never anticipated. Throwing off the shackles of expectations, focusing on the things they love the most about making music together and delivering their biggest, boldest and most brilliantly noisy statement yet. That statement is 'Power To Play', an all-out celebration of rock music in all forms that takes McFly back to the very reason they started their journey in the first place. Photo: Bridlington Spa
4. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this November
Swinging at the Cotton Club is comeing to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on November 10. action-packed show celebrating the music and dance of the Cotton Club – New York’s most celebrated nightclub of the 1920s and ‘30s. In the show the exhilarating dance and music of the Cotton Club is recreated by the fabulous Lindy Hop Dance Company, alongside The Harry Strutter's Hot Rhythm Orchestra, featuring American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere/vocalist Megs Etherington. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast