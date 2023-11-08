WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in November

3 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this November

Chart toppers Mcfly will be coming to Bridlington Spa on November 10 as part of their new 'Power To Play' Tour. Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter are taking things into their own hands in a way they never anticipated. Throwing off the shackles of expectations, focusing on the things they love the most about making music together and delivering their biggest, boldest and most brilliantly noisy statement yet. That statement is 'Power To Play', an all-out celebration of rock music in all forms that takes McFly back to the very reason they started their journey in the first place. Photo: Bridlington Spa