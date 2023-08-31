WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in September

1 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this September

Indie rock band The Chase are due to perform on September 1 at Bridlington Spa. They have performed at some of the best UK festivals including: Isle of Wight, Y Not, Truck, The Great Escape. They have also been on nationwide tours and support slots with The Kaiser Chiefs, Dualers, The Rifles, The K's, The Clause and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast