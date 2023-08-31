WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in September

Here is a selection of 33 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this September.
From vintage festivals to motorbike light parades, from pop star concerts to renowned comedians, the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this September.
Indie rock band The Chase are due to perform on September 1 at Bridlington Spa. They have performed at some of the best UK festivals including: Isle of Wight, Y Not, Truck, The Great Escape. They have also been on nationwide tours and support slots with The Kaiser Chiefs, Dualers, The Rifles, The K's, The Clause and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
'The Rocketman: A tribute to Sir Elton John' is coming to Bridlington Spa on September 1. The show combines breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show - all accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
On September 2 at Whitby Pavilion, there will be an Ed Sheeran Tribute act featuring all of the well known hits such as: Shape of You, Galway Girl, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
The McBusted Experience is coming to Scarborough Market Hall on September 2. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast