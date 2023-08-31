News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Let us know which events you are going to this September!Let us know which events you are going to this September!
Let us know which events you are going to this September!

WHAT'S ON: 33 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in September

Here is a selection of 33 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this September.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

From vintage festivals to motorbike light parades, from pop star concerts to renowned comedians, the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this September.

Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby all have fantastic events for all ages.

Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/ for more events on the Yorkshire coast.

Indie rock band The Chase are due to perform on September 1 at Bridlington Spa. They have performed at some of the best UK festivals including: Isle of Wight, Y Not, Truck, The Great Escape. They have also been on nationwide tours and support slots with The Kaiser Chiefs, Dualers, The Rifles, The K's, The Clause and more.

1. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this September

Indie rock band The Chase are due to perform on September 1 at Bridlington Spa. They have performed at some of the best UK festivals including: Isle of Wight, Y Not, Truck, The Great Escape. They have also been on nationwide tours and support slots with The Kaiser Chiefs, Dualers, The Rifles, The K's, The Clause and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
'The Rocketman: A tribute to Sir Elton John' is coming to Bridlington Spa on September 1. The show combines breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show - all accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals.

2. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this September

'The Rocketman: A tribute to Sir Elton John' is coming to Bridlington Spa on September 1. The show combines breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show - all accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
On September 2 at Whitby Pavilion, there will be an Ed Sheeran Tribute act featuring all of the well known hits such as: Shape of You, Galway Girl, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud.

3. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this September

On September 2 at Whitby Pavilion, there will be an Ed Sheeran Tribute act featuring all of the well known hits such as: Shape of You, Galway Girl, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
The McBusted Experience is coming to Scarborough Market Hall on September 2.

4. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this September

The McBusted Experience is coming to Scarborough Market Hall on September 2. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonWhitbyYorkshireScarborough