WHAT'S ON: 37 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in September

3 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is set to take place at Oliver's Mount & Mere Country Park, Scarborough from September 6 til September 9. Oliver's Mount Road Race circuit - Situated just five minutes from Scarborough's town centre, the races have been likened to a 'miniature TT by the seaside'. Edge-of-seat racing, the closest action seen at any race venue, friendly organisers and a stunning setting are all key features of a race weekend at Oliver's Mount. Importantly, for the racers, the 2.43 mile track has always been regarded as a challenging, tight and twisty circuit, which tests their skills to the maximum. The RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is the annual Blue Riband event at Oliver's Mount, featuring some of the best solo and sidecar competitors as we look to bring the TT to the shores of North Yorkshire. We also have great entertainment lined up with live music in our beer tent to finish off the great racing with great night-time atmosphere. This is a 2-day meeting with practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday morning and race action taking place on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday, including the Gold Cup feature race. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast