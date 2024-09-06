Check out the events below!Check out the events below!
Check out the events below!

WHAT'S ON: 37 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in September

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Sep 2024, 09:59 BST
Here is a selection of 37 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this Sepember.

Music festivals and theatre shows, canine carnivals and pride celebrations; the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this September.

Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby all have fantastic events for all ages.

Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/ for more events on the Yorkshire coast.

Show & Tell by Alan Ayckbourn is coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre on selected dates through September. Alan Ayckbourn’s 90th play is a celebration of theatre, a delightfully dark farce lifting the lid on the performances we act out on a daily basis. Shows will take place between September 5 and October 5.

1. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Show & Tell by Alan Ayckbourn is coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre on selected dates through September. Alan Ayckbourn’s 90th play is a celebration of theatre, a delightfully dark farce lifting the lid on the performances we act out on a daily basis. Shows will take place between September 5 and October 5. Photo: Discover Yorkshire coast

Photo Sales
Supersonic Queen are performing at Whitby Pavillion on September 6. Supersonic Queen have been touring the UK collectively for over 10 years now, performing a magical tribute to Queen. The band now has its strongest, most talented lineup yet! With a growing audience of fans of ALL ages, Supersonic Queen are non-stop this year performing in some of the best music venues, theatres and festivals in the UK.

2. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Supersonic Queen are performing at Whitby Pavillion on September 6. Supersonic Queen have been touring the UK collectively for over 10 years now, performing a magical tribute to Queen. The band now has its strongest, most talented lineup yet! With a growing audience of fans of ALL ages, Supersonic Queen are non-stop this year performing in some of the best music venues, theatres and festivals in the UK. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is set to take place at Oliver's Mount & Mere Country Park, Scarborough from September 6 til September 9. Oliver's Mount Road Race circuit - Situated just five minutes from Scarborough's town centre, the races have been likened to a 'miniature TT by the seaside'. Edge-of-seat racing, the closest action seen at any race venue, friendly organisers and a stunning setting are all key features of a race weekend at Oliver's Mount. Importantly, for the racers, the 2.43 mile track has always been regarded as a challenging, tight and twisty circuit, which tests their skills to the maximum. The RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is the annual Blue Riband event at Oliver's Mount, featuring some of the best solo and sidecar competitors as we look to bring the TT to the shores of North Yorkshire. We also have great entertainment lined up with live music in our beer tent to finish off the great racing with great night-time atmosphere. This is a 2-day meeting with practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday morning and race action taking place on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday, including the Gold Cup feature race.

3. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is set to take place at Oliver's Mount & Mere Country Park, Scarborough from September 6 til September 9. Oliver's Mount Road Race circuit - Situated just five minutes from Scarborough's town centre, the races have been likened to a 'miniature TT by the seaside'. Edge-of-seat racing, the closest action seen at any race venue, friendly organisers and a stunning setting are all key features of a race weekend at Oliver's Mount. Importantly, for the racers, the 2.43 mile track has always been regarded as a challenging, tight and twisty circuit, which tests their skills to the maximum. The RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is the annual Blue Riband event at Oliver's Mount, featuring some of the best solo and sidecar competitors as we look to bring the TT to the shores of North Yorkshire. We also have great entertainment lined up with live music in our beer tent to finish off the great racing with great night-time atmosphere. This is a 2-day meeting with practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday morning and race action taking place on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday, including the Gold Cup feature race. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
A pottery social evening is taking place at Greensmith in Scarborough on September 6. This is a pottery workshop where you will learn the basics of handbuilding techniques but most of all have fun with others. It is a relaxed event in a lovely environment. Drinks and cakes will be available to purchase from the fabulous Greensmith Cafe. You will be using real clay, decorating on the night and then they will be taken away to fire and returned to Greensmiths to collect a few weeks later. The session takes place between 7:30pm and 9:30pm.

4. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

A pottery social evening is taking place at Greensmith in Scarborough on September 6. This is a pottery workshop where you will learn the basics of handbuilding techniques but most of all have fun with others. It is a relaxed event in a lovely environment. Drinks and cakes will be available to purchase from the fabulous Greensmith Cafe. You will be using real clay, decorating on the night and then they will be taken away to fire and returned to Greensmiths to collect a few weeks later. The session takes place between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyYorkshireBridlingtonScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice