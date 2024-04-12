WHAT'S ON: 43 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in April and May

4 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Two Pints Podcast – Live! With Will Mellor & Ralf Little will take place on April 13 at Scarborough Spa. After the sold-out success of their 17-date Two Pints Podcast, LIVE! Tour in 2022, Will Mellor and Ralf Little are heading back on the road with their brand-new, hilarious April Fools’ Live Tour! 2024. For nearly 10 years, Will Mellor and Ralf Little were the voice of a generation – notorious for pushing the boundaries of acceptable humour on British TV. After multiple failed attempts to reunite them, the boys began their Two Pints with Will & Ralf podcast in 2020. The duo are now back with the latest fourth series of the hit podcast. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast