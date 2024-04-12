WHAT'S ON: 43 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in April and May

Check out the events below!
1. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast
Hannah The Soldier Diaries The Musical will be on everyday until April 14 at Scarborough Spa. Based on the Audiobook of the same name,this musical tells the story of two twenty somethings Hannah and Jack who during the Summer of 2012 met and fell in love and spent four amazing weeks together before Jack had to return to the Army to fight in the Afghan War. This new original Musical "Made and Set In Scarborough" features a big bunch or eclectic new songs and sets foot on the stage for the very first time. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
2. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast
Totally Tina is on at Scarborough Spa on April 12. This breath-taking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over will all be featured in the performance. Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances for one night only. Photo: Discover Yorkshire
3. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast
An Evening with Joe Calzaghe will take place at Bridlington Spa on April 13. New Wave events are set to host an exclusive evening with boxing legend Joe Calzaghe. After a glittering career of 46 undefeated fights, he is the longest reigning champion in professional boxing history, Joe's story is not one to be missed. Joe will take the audience down memory lane with the highs and lows of his career stories about the life in boxing. The VIP guests will also be able to to ask Joe a question and hear the answer live. Photo: Discover Yorkshire coast
4. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast
Two Pints Podcast – Live! With Will Mellor & Ralf Little will take place on April 13 at Scarborough Spa. After the sold-out success of their 17-date Two Pints Podcast, LIVE! Tour in 2022, Will Mellor and Ralf Little are heading back on the road with their brand-new, hilarious April Fools’ Live Tour! 2024. For nearly 10 years, Will Mellor and Ralf Little were the voice of a generation – notorious for pushing the boundaries of acceptable humour on British TV. After multiple failed attempts to reunite them, the boys began their Two Pints with Will & Ralf podcast in 2020. The duo are now back with the latest fourth series of the hit podcast. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast