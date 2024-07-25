Dinosaur models will be coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens later this summer as part of ICONIC BRICKS.

A summer of fun-filled activities will be coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington.

Families are in for a treat this summer with an exciting programme of events and activities planned for the venue from now until to Sunday 1 September.

As well as regular weekly activities, other events at Sewerby Hall and Gardens to put in your calendar:

Thursday 25 July - Summer Family Fun Day, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Action-packed fun and activities including sport, play, workshops, giant inflatables, face painting and more.

Thursday 1 August - Yorkshire Day - 10am - 4pm. A celebration of Yorkshire fun. Come along and enjoy music from the Orangery with The Assembly Line, Morris Dancing in front of the house and Rusticus Adventure. Yorkshire Makers Festival - 9.30am – 4pm. 80+ stalls, drink and artisan food makers, demonstrations, workshops, live music and more.

Tuesday 6 August and 27 August - Ecology At the Beach. Book on www.sewerbyhall.co.uk. Ecology themed workshops and guided beach explorations of rock pool species and geology.

Friday 23 August – Thursday 19 September - ICONIC BRICKS: Dinosaurs. New for 2024! ‘Dinosaurs’ is the brand-new tour from Iconic Bricks, featuring 18 life-sized brick models dotted around the hall’s grounds meticulously designed to awe and inspire audiences of all ages.

Regular, weekly activities and events will include:

Mondays - Rusticus Encounter: Pirate. Join the swashbuckling Pirate Captain and his crew on an adventure to Treasure Island.

Tuesdays - Rusticus Woodland Theatre: Treasure Island. Become one of the crew as you help a motley crew of enthusiastic rodents, birds and fluffy woodland animals to find buried treasure.

Wednesdays - Mr Bubbles' New Comedy Magic Show. Witness the awe-inspiring magic show whilst enjoying a giant balloon display and face painting.

Thursdays - Rusticus Adventure: Time Travellers. Join a time travelling professor who needs your help.

Fridays - Wildcats and Zoo Workshops. Explore themed, interactive events which celebrate the great outdoors.

Saturdays - Rusticus Adventure: The Land that Time Forgot. You will depart on a voyage of discovery in search of the secrets of a long-forgotten land.

Selected Sundays - Coco The Bunny – 28 July, 4 August, 18 August, 25 August and 1 September. Immerse yourself in a slap-stick comedy puppet show which brings quirky characters to life.

There will also be a range of wonderful car shows to enjoy this summer:

Saturday 27 July, Yorkshire EV Club Meet, 11am – 4pm.

Sunday 18 August, East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club Rally, 11am - 3pm.

Sunday 25 August, East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club: Summer Gathering, 11am - 3pm.

There will also be many joyous events to enjoy all summer long such as weekly concerts in the Orangery, outdoor adventure play and games, as well as ‘meet the keeper’ and ‘feeding talks’ at the zoo.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said “It’s thrilling to see such engaging events and activities returning once more for a summer of fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“I’m looking forward to seeing families and visitors enjoy taking part in this marvellous programme which brings a lot of joy to the area.’’