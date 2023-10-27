News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Let us know what half-term event you want to go to!Let us know what half-term event you want to go to!
Let us know what half-term event you want to go to!

WHAT'S ON: Here are 29 half-term events to keep the family entertained in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of exciting and fun-filled events to keep the whole family amused this half term.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST

The Yorkshire coast is the place to be this half-term, with Halloween and Bonfire Night taking place in the same week.

From pumpkin patches and fireworks to fossil finding and crafting, there is a lot to keep you entertained in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/ to find out more.

Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at the SEA LIFE, Scarborough from October 14 until November 5. Visitors can dive into the creepy deep this half term and complete magical challenges throughout the aquarium.

1. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at the SEA LIFE, Scarborough from October 14 until November 5. Visitors can dive into the creepy deep this half term and complete magical challenges throughout the aquarium. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail is located in Flixton, Scarborough and will be open on various dates between October 14 and November 4. Visitors can pick their own pumpkin and carve it in the farm's undercover barn. People can also take an exciting walk around their Halloween Spooky Trail - new for 2023. There will be two trails to complete, including one for younger visitors. These events are dog friendly but all dogs must be kept on leads.

2. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail is located in Flixton, Scarborough and will be open on various dates between October 14 and November 4. Visitors can pick their own pumpkin and carve it in the farm's undercover barn. People can also take an exciting walk around their Halloween Spooky Trail - new for 2023. There will be two trails to complete, including one for younger visitors. These events are dog friendly but all dogs must be kept on leads. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Scarborough Castle will start their Halloween Half Term events on October 21 until November 5. . Visitors can listen to stories, take part in ghastly games, halloween history and a learn a few special magic tricks and spells. There will also be a Halloween quest that visitors can take part in to complete a special activity booklet.

3. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Scarborough Castle will start their Halloween Half Term events on October 21 until November 5. . Visitors can listen to stories, take part in ghastly games, halloween history and a learn a few special magic tricks and spells. There will also be a Halloween quest that visitors can take part in to complete a special activity booklet. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Playdale's Pumpkin Patch, located in Cayton, will be open October 21, 22, 28, 30 and 31. Visitors can enjoy the fantastic indoor and outdoor play areas, friendly animals and animal handling session; as well as a visit to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to carve in the spooky carving shed.

4. What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Playdale's Pumpkin Patch, located in Cayton, will be open October 21, 22, 28, 30 and 31. Visitors can enjoy the fantastic indoor and outdoor play areas, friendly animals and animal handling session; as well as a visit to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to carve in the spooky carving shed. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshire