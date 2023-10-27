Here is a selection of exciting and fun-filled events to keep the whole family amused this half term.
The Yorkshire coast is the place to be this half-term, with Halloween and Bonfire Night taking place in the same week.
From pumpkin patches and fireworks to fossil finding and crafting, there is a lot to keep you entertained in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at the SEA LIFE, Scarborough from October 14 until November 5. Visitors can dive into the creepy deep this half term and complete magical challenges throughout the aquarium. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail is located in Flixton, Scarborough and will be open on various dates between October 14 and November 4. Visitors can pick their own pumpkin and carve it in the farm's undercover barn. People can also take an exciting walk around their Halloween Spooky Trail - new for 2023. There will be two trails to complete, including one for younger visitors. These events are dog friendly but all dogs must be kept on leads. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Scarborough Castle will start their Halloween Half Term events on October 21 until November 5. . Visitors can listen to stories, take part in ghastly games, halloween history and a learn a few special magic tricks and spells. There will also be a Halloween quest that visitors can take part in to complete a special activity booklet. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Playdale's Pumpkin Patch, located in Cayton, will be open October 21, 22, 28, 30 and 31. Visitors can enjoy the fantastic indoor and outdoor play areas, friendly animals and animal handling session; as well as a visit to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to carve in the spooky carving shed. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast