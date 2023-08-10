WHAT'S ON: Here are all the fun filled activities at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall this summer holidays

Visitors to the zoo have the chance to see Crackle, the newly named Humboldt penguin chick, and five Greater Rhea chicks, which are the first Rhea chicks to be born at the zoo.

John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall zoo, said: “I am delighted to report that all the chicks are thriving and are very much enjoying their paddock.”

Regular activities during the period include:

Sewerby Hall will be hosting a number of fun activities for the whole family throughout the summer holidays

Rusticus Adventures - Creatures of the Wild Wood : Saturdays until September 2

Punch and Judy Shows with Professor Dan : Sundays until September 3

Rusticus Encounters- Smuggler!: Mondays until August 28

Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Tuesdays until August 29

Greater rheas are the largest flightless bird in South America, and five chicks have recently been born at the Sewerby Hall zoo.

Magic Shows in the Orangery: Wednesdays until August 30

Face Painting (£3 per person): Wednesdays until August 20

Rusticus Wonderland Adventures: Thursdays until August 31

Wildcats- various activities during the summer: every Friday

The East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club rally will take place at Sewerby Hall on August 20; and the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club Summer Gathering is on August 27.

Zoo activities, including meet the keeper, meet the hoof stock, willow fruit kebabs, and orange fat balls: activities every Friday.

Rounding off the summer will be BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise from Saturday, August 26 until Sunday, September 24, featuring 15 animal statues in a new wildlife kingdom around the gardens, made up of over 500,000 bricks.