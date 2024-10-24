WHAT'S ON: Here's 33 fun-filled half-term events taking place in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

1 . Half-term on the Yorkshire coast

Moonlight on the Lake will take place at Peasholm Park, North Bay, Scarborough on October 25 and 26. Moonlight on the Lake is an artistic journey around Peasholm Park which tells the story of Scarborough and it's history through lanterns and illuminations which reflect on the surface of the water. Staged by Animated Objects and North Yorkshire Council, this is an opportunity for people to come and explore the park as the night draws in, and enjoy a magical experience for people of all ages! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast