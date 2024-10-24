Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
WHAT'S ON: Here's 33 fun-filled half-term events taking place in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:19 BST
Here is a selection of fabulous events to keep the whole family entertained this October half term.

Moonlight on the Lake will take place at Peasholm Park, North Bay, Scarborough on October 25 and 26. Moonlight on the Lake is an artistic journey around Peasholm Park which tells the story of Scarborough and it's history through lanterns and illuminations which reflect on the surface of the water. Staged by Animated Objects and North Yorkshire Council, this is an opportunity for people to come and explore the park as the night draws in, and enjoy a magical experience for people of all ages!

Half Term Halloween at Filey Bird Garden is on from now until November 3. Enjoy the park with all of their usual activities, but with the addition of family friendly Spooky Themed Areas and free-to-enter Halloween Treasure Hunt. You even get a free bag of animal food if you’re wearing Full Halloween Fancy Dress!

Halloween fun at Cedarbarn Farm is on from October 26 until October 31. Activities include his includes: Pick your own pumpkin from the patch, Carving in the Dutch barn, a ride on the ghost train and walks around the spooky trail. Extra pumpkins available to purchase from the shop, price is dependent on size. The airstream trailer will be open for food and drinks to enjoy alongside the activities.

Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's A Tim will take place at Bridlington Spa. A play exploring bigotry and ethnic identity, "Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's A Tim" is a phenomenon in Scotland where it has sold out countless nationwide tours, a sensation at the Edinburgh Festival and now touring Internationally.

