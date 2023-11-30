WHAT'S ON: Here's 39 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in December

Here is a selection of 39 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this December.
Pantomimes, winter wonderlands, Christmas markets and carol concerts can all be found across the coast during the festive season.
Check out the events below!
Beauty and the Beast will be on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre , Westborough, Scarborough. The play will be performed on various dates from December 1 until December 30. From the team who brought you Cinderella, expect a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and fantastical family fun. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Bridlington’s Santa Express will run every weekend in December until December 24. For the first time ever, the Coastal Services team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council are offering the chance to climb on board the Santa Express land train and meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for a magical journey to the North Pole. The Santa Express Train will pick customers up from the Spa land train platform and go on a journey along the south promenade and drop them at the North Pole, which is located next door to the Coastal Services office. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire
Santa's Grotto at Boyes Department Store, Queen Street, Scarborough is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout December. Visitors have the chance to meet Santa, no booking is required and entry to the Grotto is free. If you would like a gift from Santa, it is £3 (for children up to 10 years) and you pay in store. The stunning store windows are inspired by Beauty and the Beast which is this year’s pantomime at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Saint Catherine's Christmas Light Switch On is taking place at Saint Catherine's Hospice, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough. The event will take place on December 1 between 5pm-7pm. As well as the Christmas tree light switch on, there will be Christmas storytelling, Supper with Santa, carols from Staxton Singers and a selection of stalls and food available. The event is completely free. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast