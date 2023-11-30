WHAT'S ON: Here's 39 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in December

2 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast

Bridlington’s Santa Express will run every weekend in December until December 24. For the first time ever, the Coastal Services team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council are offering the chance to climb on board the Santa Express land train and meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for a magical journey to the North Pole. The Santa Express Train will pick customers up from the Spa land train platform and go on a journey along the south promenade and drop them at the North Pole, which is located next door to the Coastal Services office. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire