WHAT'S ON: Here's 39 must-see Bridlington Spa events happening in 2024

Here is a selection of exciting Bridlington Spa events coming up this year.
From famous comedians and hilarious pantomimes, to Strictly Come Dancing stars and music festivals, Bridlington Spa is the place to be in 2024.
Renowned musical family The Jacksons will be coming to the coast, as well as a host of other well known acts.
Check out the list of announced acts below and let us know which you are most excited to see!
1. What's on at Bridlington Spa 2024
Let's Rock is set to take place on January 27. Let's Rock brings together the best young singers and musicians from across East Yorkshire and Hull for one night of fantastic live music. Featuring over 100 young people of all ages Let's Rock promises a fun filled, high energy night of great music and good vibes. Photo: Bridlington Spa
2. What's on at Bridlington Spa 2024
Example is bringing his UK tour to Bridlington on February 2.T he homegrown legend in the scene and triple-threat singer, rapper and producer released his highly anticipated 8th studio album 'We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up' in June last year to critical acclaim and featured a stellar line-up of collaborators. Renowned for his monstrous live sets, fans can anticipate a high-octane show featuring all of his timeless hits like 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me,' 'Kickstarts,' 'Stay Awake,' 'Say Nothing,' and 'We'll Be Coming Back,' and more. Photo: Bridlington Spa
3. What's on at Bridlington Spa 2024
Legends of American Country 2024 is set to take place on February 3. Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe's No.1 multi award winning show The Legends of American Country returns for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia. The 2024 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks and Jim Reeves with countless other well known singalong hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza. Photo: Bridlington Spa
4. What's on at Bridlington Spa 2024
Musical Journeys: A Day at the Pond/Mausam will have two showings on February 8. Live music performances for the early years. Join the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and SAA-uk live as we explore a day in the life of a pond. Dance, sing and play with us as we take our musical adventure down to the pond. Photo: Bridlington Spa