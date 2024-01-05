WHAT'S ON: Here's 39 must-see Bridlington Spa events happening in 2024

2 . What's on at Bridlington Spa 2024

Example is bringing his UK tour to Bridlington on February 2.T he homegrown legend in the scene and triple-threat singer, rapper and producer released his highly anticipated 8th studio album 'We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up' in June last year to critical acclaim and featured a stellar line-up of collaborators. Renowned for his monstrous live sets, fans can anticipate a high-octane show featuring all of his timeless hits like 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me,' 'Kickstarts,' 'Stay Awake,' 'Say Nothing,' and 'We'll Be Coming Back,' and more. Photo: Bridlington Spa