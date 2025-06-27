WHAT'S ON: Here's all the must-see events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in July

With the Open Air Theatre season in full swing, The Yorkshire coast is proving to be a hubbub of activity. There will be Pride events, theatre shows, naval battles, as well as the circus coming to town! Without a doubt the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this summer.
From July 3 until July 26, people can watch a stunning performance of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre. With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances (with plenty of music and dancing). Lose yourself in the world of Regency parties and courtship, as hearts race, tongues wag and passions swirl around the English countryside. This will be a UK premiere production, adapted by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill and directed by the Octagon Theatre Bolton’s Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham. Photo: Google Maps
The Whitby Soul Weekender takes place from July 4 until July 6 at the Whitby Pavilion. event will feature the best in Northern Soul, Motown and Modern Soul with the North's best loved DJ's. . Photo: Visit North Yorkshire
On July 5 the annual Yorkshire Games Beach Throwdown will take place on Bridlington's South Beach. Get ready for the ultimate test of fitness and fun at the 3rd annual beach crossfit competition. This year, the organisers are bringing even more action with two exciting divisions: the 'Mixed 4’s Open Category' and the 'Mixed Pairs' with scaled, intermediate, and RX options, offering something for athletes of every level. Whether you are a seasoned competitor or new to the crossfit community, this event promises a weekend of challenging WODs, camaraderie, and an unforgettable atmosphere by the sea. Gather your team, bring your A-game, and join them for a weekend where fitness meets the beach. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire
Peasholm Park Naval Warfare display starts at 3pm on Saturday 28 June as part of Armed Forces Day. It then takes place at 3pm every Monday, Thursday and Saturday until the last show on 30 August. Set on the Peasholm Park lake in beautiful garden surroundings. War breaks out on the lake in the middle of the park when the 20-foot replica boats recreate some serious tensions during the Peasholm Park Naval Battle. Photo: Richard Ponter
