WHAT'S ON: Here's all the must-see events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in July

3 . What's on in July across the Yorkshire coast

On July 5 the annual Yorkshire Games Beach Throwdown will take place on Bridlington's South Beach. Get ready for the ultimate test of fitness and fun at the 3rd annual beach crossfit competition. This year, the organisers are bringing even more action with two exciting divisions: the 'Mixed 4’s Open Category' and the 'Mixed Pairs' with scaled, intermediate, and RX options, offering something for athletes of every level. Whether you are a seasoned competitor or new to the crossfit community, this event promises a weekend of challenging WODs, camaraderie, and an unforgettable atmosphere by the sea. Gather your team, bring your A-game, and join them for a weekend where fitness meets the beach. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire