Ranging from family paddleboarding to beach saunas, and including rockpooling and willow branch crafts, this will be a six-week programme of activities for all ages and abilities to get active, join in and enjoy.

The programme is delivered with a range of partners: new for 2023 are Whitby Well Being; SUP Paddleboard; Thread and Press CIC; and Wildcats Crafts. They join existing partners James Brunt (artist); the Yorkshire Cricket Board; Skyball Beach Volleyball Club; R-Evolution; and Plastic Free Hornsea.

All the Active Coast activities are free, but some need to be booked in advance.

The Active Communities team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council have created an Active Coast programme of events, sessions and activities for the summer at several locations on the coast.

Events in the Bridlington area include:

Parkrun: every Saturday morning at 9am at Sewerby Hall

Beach Yoga: Bridlington South Cliff Beach: Tuesdays from June through to September : 7.30am – 8.30am.

All Ride Adapted Cycling : Bridlington North Promenade: every Friday through summer (until 27 October): 10am -3pm

Sand and Stone Art with James Brunt: workshops with the popular and very talented artist James Brunt – try your hand at stone art, stacks and sculptures. Various dates, times and locations throughout the summer.

Skyball Family Beach Volleyball Workshops: an opportunity to improve volleyball skills, make new friends and have fun on the beaches of Bridlington. Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August: 10am – 4pm : Bridlington South Cliff beach

Cricket and Beach Multi Sports with Yorkshire Cricket Board: cricket and multi sports including football, dodgeball and much more: Fridays 4 and 25 August : Bridlington South Cliff beach: 10am -1pm

Beach Multi Sports: including football, dodgeball and much more. Friday, 28 July, Friday 11 August, Friday, 18 August and Friday, 1 September : Bridlington South Cliff beach : 10am-1pm

Beach sauna, breathwork, wild swim and yoga: hot sauna and cool sea dips, along with breathwork and gentle yoga: with Whitby Well Being: 2 August and 30 August – Bridlington South Cliff beach; 16 August – Hornsea: 8am – 10.30am

Introduction to Paddleboarding: Join SUP Paddleboarding and Active Coast and try our new Paddleboarding session on the waters of Frodingham landing.

Forest Explorations: Crafts with Wildcats: Tuesday 1 August: Join the Wildcats for a special drop-in session exploring the creatures of the woods. Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington: 10am-12pm

Under the Sea: Crafts with Wildcats: Tuesday 15 August: Wildcats will be exploring the ocean and beach in this crafty session. You can make a tinkling windchime from shells and driftwood? Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington: 10am-12pm

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Active Coast activities are always a hugely popular part of the summer in the East Riding, and this year, there is a very wide range of free events to choose from, whether you want to explore, relax, get fit, or get creative!

"There is something for everyone!”

