What's on in Bridlington: Take a look at this list of fun-filled adventures to keep the kids entertained this summer

Bridlington has a lot to offer this summer, with Sewerby Hall events, beach runs, free active events and a new high-ropes attraction. Photo courtesy of ERYC.

Here is a list of some exciting activities to keep children in Bridlington entertained over the long summer months, including brick dinosaurs, beach yoga, high ropes and family raves!

Iconic Bricks: Dinosaurs!

Throughout August and September, Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host Dinosaurs! – a new tour from Iconic Bricks featuring 18 life-sized brick models. Highlights include a Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and Iguanodon. Visitors can learn how the models are made and see them up close. The Iconic Bricks team has crafted each model with great detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Iconic Bricks: Dinosaurs! takes place Friday, August 23 to Thursday, September 19 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Visit the Sewerby Hall and Gardens website for more information.

Beach 5K and Fun Run returns to Bridlington South Beach

A huge success in its first two years, the 5K beach run will follow a similar route along the beach and coastline, but this year, due to more favourable tide-times, the run will take place on firmer sand.

Booking is open until Monday, September 9, but may close earlier if all places are allocated. All participants will be contacted with updates by email.

Any children under 11 taking part in the Fun Run, must be accompanied by a responsible adult. If the accompanying adult has registered for the 5K event, they do not need to purchase an additional entry for themselves for the Fun Run.

Visit the East Riding Coast and Countryside website for more details and to register your place.

Active Coast

Active Coast offers a free coastal holiday activity program in East Riding, with more than 130 summer events for all ages.

Activities, including nature crafts, painting, paddleboarding, beach yoga, sports, and more, are held in Bridlington, Hornsea, Hessle Country Park, and Withernsea, with up to 23 events each week. Local partners including East Yorkshire SUP, Whitby Wellbeing, and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust help provide fun and high-quality health and wellbeing opportunities.

Visit the Active Coast website for more details and to book your sessions. The Active Coast Facebook page also has up-to-date information about upcoming events.

Live 'n Loud

East Riding Libraries' revamped festival for children and young people will return this summer.

Running from Monday, July 22 to Saturday, August 31, Live 'n Loud will feature more 60 events across the East Riding, offering something for everyone.

The line-up includes family raves, author visits, and the debut of its first-ever music festival, promising a memorable and lively summer.

Limited tickets are still available, so booking in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment. Visit East Riding Libraries website for more information and to book.

The Edge Aerial Adventure

The Edge Aerial Adventure, a brand-new high ropes attraction, launches this month at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington.

The largest of its kind in Yorkshire, the new outdoor experience will open at the park, at Pioneer Road, Bridlington, on Tuesday July 23, offering two challenging rope courses for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The attraction is designed for all individuals - ages six and up (and 1.2m tall) - families, friends, schools, groups and work colleagues to have fun, challenge themselves, build bonding, teamwork and improve health and wellbeing.

There is also a children’s play area on site, just in case youngsters have any energy left and refreshments can be purchased from the Spa on the Go food truck next to the course.

Visit the Edge Aerial Adventure website for more information and to book.