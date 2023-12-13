What's on over Christmas and New Year? Here's 23 events in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of 23 must-see events across the Yorkshire coast this festive season.
From pantomimes and concerts to boxing day dips and New Year parties, a number of exciting events are set to take place on the Yorkshire coast.
1. Yorkshire coast Christmas and New Year events
Christmas Rocks Scarborough is on at Queen Street Methodist Church, Queen Street, Scarborough. It will take place on December 20 and invites visitors to get their air guitars ready for an evening of Christmas Rock Classics. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Beauty and the Beast will take place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Westborough, Scarborough on selected dates until December 30. From the team who brought you Cinderella, expect a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and more fantastical family fun than you can shake a sausage on a stick at! Photo: Discover Yorkshire coast
Santa's Grotto with Story Craft Theatre will take place at Castle Howard on selected dates until December 24. Share a laugh and photograph with Santa in the Courtyard Grotto this Christmas. Enjoy a short show by Story Craft Theatre bursting with puppetry, energy and Christmas joy, before that all-important meeting with the man himself. All children take home a gift. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Sewerby Winter Woodland takes place at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington on selected dates until December 22. It promises an all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast