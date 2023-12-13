News you can trust since 1882
What's on over Christmas and New Year? Here's 23 events in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of 23 must-see events across the Yorkshire coast this festive season.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Dec 2023, 20:41 GMT

From pantomimes and concerts to boxing day dips and New Year parties, a number of exciting events are set to take place on the Yorkshire coast.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a fantastic range of things to do from Christmas and into the New Year.

Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/ for more information.

Christmas Rocks Scarborough is on at Queen Street Methodist Church, Queen Street, Scarborough. It will take place on December 20 and invites visitors to get their air guitars ready for an evening of Christmas Rock Classics.

Beauty and the Beast will take place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Westborough, Scarborough on selected dates until December 30. From the team who brought you Cinderella, expect a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and more fantastical family fun than you can shake a sausage on a stick at!

Santa's Grotto with Story Craft Theatre will take place at Castle Howard on selected dates until December 24. Share a laugh and photograph with Santa in the Courtyard Grotto this Christmas. Enjoy a short show by Story Craft Theatre bursting with puppetry, energy and Christmas joy, before that all-important meeting with the man himself. All children take home a gift.

Sewerby Winter Woodland takes place at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington on selected dates until December 22. It promises an all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

