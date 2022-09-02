Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New organisers, who will take charge of the event for the first time this year, say they are “thrilled” that the parade is returning to the town – which has not been held since 2019.

Danielle Reed, the parade’s organiser, said: “Now that the event is only a week away I am really excited to see all my hard work come together and hopefully succeed in putting on a display that both the riders and general public will thoroughly enjoy, especially after missing the last two years due to the Covid."

The parade, which began in 2008, was previously organised by John Bates who has since retired.

The Goldwing Light Parade will return for the first time in three years.

The Goldwing Light Parade, held every September, is a staple event on the Scarborough calendar. Illuminated Honda Gold Wing bikes parade along the seafront with music and riders wearing fancy dress.

The display and parade were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions; the last event to run in 2019 raised a record £11,200 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ms Reed, who is a registered volunteer of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance said she did not want to see the parade come to a complete end as “it is loved by both the people who take part and spectators alike” and so she agreed to take on the role of organiser.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests from far and wide,” she added.

Visitors eagerly await the arrival of the bikes at the last event in 2019.

When is the light parade?

The event is free but donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with previous parades attracting more than 100 participants from across the UK and abroad.

New for this year, a special ‘Friday Night Light Show’ will take place on September 9 for Gold Wing riders arriving early outside Ask Italian on Sandside. Riders are instructed to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start with judging taking place for the best-decorated bikes.

Ahead of the parade, motorbikes and trikes will line the South Bay near the lifeboat station between 10am and 4pm, with the event starting promptly at 8pm on Saturday September 10.

The riders decorate their bikes will lights before parading across Scarborough's seafront.

There will be Yorkshire Air Ambulance stalls, a bike raffle, mascots entertaining crowds and seafront traders open on the night.

After the parade, a fireworks display finale will take place in the South Bay, opposite the former Futurist Theatre site, at 9.30pm.

Parade route and road closures

This year’s parade route remains unchanged, with bikers exiting left from West Pier, around the aquarium top roundabout and then travelling along Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and around Peasholm Gap roundabout before making the return journey back to West Pier.

North Yorkshire County Council said there will be a rolling road closure for the parade between 7.30pm and 10pm on Saturday September 10.

Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and Peasholm Gap will be shut to motorists for the event to take place.