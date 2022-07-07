The relay will visit Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay, Flyingthorpe and Scarborough on its journey through the borough on Wednesday July 13, during its 25-day tour of England.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Council cabinet member for quality of life, said: "It will be a privilege to welcome the eye-catching Queen's Baton and inspirational baton bearers to the borough.

"I hope it will inspire people to come together to mark the countdown to the Commonwealth Games and continue Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

The baton relay will arrived in the borough next week, starting in Scarborough's South Bay.

The baton is made of copper, aluminium and brass with a platinum strand woven through it, which pays homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in her Platinum Jubilee year.

It also features LED lighting, a 360-degree camera, a heart rate monitor, Queen's message compartment and atmospheric sensors that analyse environmental conditions.

The baton will be carried by 27 batonbearers through the borough, starting in Scarborough South Bay. At 3.47pm the baton will be handed to the first batonbearer at the southern end of Foreshore Road.

The relay will head along Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and the North Bay promenade. The baton will pause at the North Bay beach huts for photographs, before joining a vehicle convoy to Fylingthorpe.

The baton relay will pause for picture outside the North Bay beach huts after completing the Scarborough leg of the route.

It will arrive at Fylingdales CofE Primary School at 5.14pm for a 10-minute visit. At 5.24pm, baton bearers will progress the Queen's Baton Relay along Thorpe Lane into Robin Hood's Bay.

They will continue down Station Road and the steep incline of New Road until the baton reaches the shoreline.

A handover to the RNLI inshore lifeboat will take place at 5.40pm. 21-year-old Whitby RNLI crew member, Andrew Brighton, will take the baton to the RNLI all-weather lifeboat for its journey, by sea, to Whitby.

At 6.38pm the baton will disembark from the lifeboat at the RNLI Whitby Lifeboat Station where it will be passed to the next baton bearer who will take it up to Whitby Abbey via Church Street, Church Lane and the challenging 199 steps!

The baton relay will reach its finish line at Whitby Abbey.

The baton will be taken into the grounds of the abbey at 6.45pm for an open public celebration to mark the baton's visit to Whitby.

The abbey will be open to all for the celebration and English Heritage is offering free entry for Whitby residents (proof of address will be required).

From 6.45pm to 7.15pm, the baton will be on show for people to see it and photograph it or take selfies.