Whitby Abbey set for Viking invasion over Bank Holiday - see what's going on

Explore their encampment and witness spectacular displays of combat at the clifftop site in Whitby.

Hear tales of daring conquests and learn about the weapons and skills which made the Vikings feared throughout Europe.

There will even be a chance for your young warriors to learn some battle skills and take part in their own Viking skirmish!

The event, which is suitable for people of all ages, runs from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29, 10am to 4pm each day.

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/whitby-abbey-vikings-27-29-aug-2022/ if you would like to book.

With nights now drawing in and a focus already on October half-term activities, Whitby Abbey is also hosting its popular Illuminated Abbey event, when the abbey is bathed in spectacular colour against the backdrop of the night sky, casting light on the property’s dark history.

See Bram Stoker's inspiration in a new light and have your camera at the ready as you explore the gothic splendour of the ruins lit up with all the colours of the rainbow.

And of course it wouldn't be Hallowe’en without the Count – you can see the story of Dracula brought to life before your eyes within the abbey ruins all aglow, with a twist on the usual show as celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the publication of the Dracula novel continue.