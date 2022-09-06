News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Coliseum to host top comedian who's been supporting Sarah Millican on tour

Comedian Hayley Ellis is bringing her new show, The Invisible Mam, to Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:51 am

Becoming a mum and then going into lockdown is not how Hayley Ellis imagined maternity leave.

For starters no-one could babysit.

Catfishing mums, buying contraception online and lactating monster energy drink are the new normal along with a lifetime ban from mumsnet.

Hayley Ellis is bringing her show to Whitby Coliseum.

    Hayley has recently been supporting Sarah Millican on tour and you can see her show, presented by Hilarity Bites, which is on at Whitby Coliseum on Saturday September 17.

    Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

    You can buy tickets at £10 in advance and £12 on the door, available from the Coliseum Centre or via the Hilarity Bites website – but be quick as tickets are selling fast.

    Sarah Millican herself described Hayley as “brilliantly funny and a joy to watch” while the Sunday Post’s review described her as “sharp, clever and very funny”.

