Whitby Coliseum to host 'Victoria Wood-style' comedy cabaret show
With original songs, topical stories and Jewish humour, Naomi performs a “Victoria Wood-style” comedy-cabaret with theatre, storytelling and audience engagement at its centre.
Using her Jewish background, she takes the audience on a surreal journey: from Birmingham to the Balkans via lingerie shops and libraries.
She has been praised for her comic timing and clever storylines.
Sometimes poignant, always funny and ultimately uplifting, this show explores everything from the personal to the political.
And of course, it also includes a ‘biscuit’ break!
You can see her show at Whitby Coliseum on Thursday April 11.
Age guide 14-plus.
Call the Coliseum box office on 01947 825000 for tickets.