Whitby Coliseum to host 'Victoria Wood-style' comedy cabaret show

Comedian Naomi Paul is coming to Whitby Coliseum, on April 11.

With original songs, topical stories and Jewish humour, Naomi performs a “Victoria Wood-style” comedy-cabaret with theatre, storytelling and audience engagement at its centre.

Using her Jewish background, she takes the audience on a surreal journey: from Birmingham to the Balkans via lingerie shops and libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been praised for her comic timing and clever storylines.

Sometimes poignant, always funny and ultimately uplifting, this show explores everything from the personal to the political.

And of course, it also includes a ‘biscuit’ break!

You can see her show at Whitby Coliseum on Thursday April 11.

Age guide 14-plus.