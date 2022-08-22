Whitby Historical Experience brings battle re-enactments and go-karting to the town

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Historical Weekend takes place this bank holiday

Held next to the iconic ruins of the Abbey, which bears its own battle scars from World War I, the event promises to guide visitors through the ages to experience the conflicts and sacrifices of war.

Two action-packed arenas will host fully-costumed battle re-enactments featuring groups from 5th century BC to the end of World War II.

There will also be living history displays and authentic encampments exhibiting both genuine and replica equipment, weapons, military and civilian vehicles, uniforms and more.

Vintage military equipment will be on display

Visitors can also see firing displays and sword fighting, have-a-go at axe throwing and archery and experience a ride in an armoured tank, while children can enjoy live skirmishes, the Wild West Dino Dig, inflatables, bungee trampolines and go-karts.

From 11.00am each day, live singers will create a typical wartime dance hall atmosphere with music from the wartime years and for those booked to stay onsite there will also be live singers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A licensed bar marquee and catering outlets will be serving food and drinks to suit everyone, providing a chance to relax and plan the rest of the day and there will be ample opportunity to browse the militaria and general trade stands.

Whitby Historical Experience takes place from August 27-29 next to Whitby Abbey on Hawsker Lane.

Visitors can immerse themselves in history

To find out more and to buy tickets (which are also available on the day) visit www.outdoorshows.co.uk.