Whitby Ice Rink will be covered with a marquee so weather will not be an issue and the skating rink will be located at Endeavour Wharf car park, next to the replica Endeavour. The minimum age for children is four years old and children under the age of 12 must be supervised by an adult (over 18).

If children are under the age of eight then an adult must accompany them on the ice, if eight to 12 then an adult must either be on the ice or observing. Children over the age of 12 can skate on their own. Each session is one hour long and this includes the time you will need to enter the rink, put your skates on and exit at the end of the session, so advance arrival is encouraged.

Skates will be provided at the event for free and it is organised by Welcome to Whitby CIC with support from The Yorkshire Coast BID. Here is everything you need to know about the Whitby Ice Rink event.

Ice skaters on the Whitby Ice Rink in December 2021. (Pic credit: Welcome to Whitby CIC)

When does the Whitby ice rink open?

The ice rink opens at 11am on Friday, December 2, 2022 and runs through to Monday, January 2, 2023 until 8pm.

The rink is closed on Christmas Day and open hours are from 11am to 8pm every day with the last session starting at 7pm.

How can I book a ticket to the Whitby ice rink?

You can book tickets on the Welcome to Whitby CIC website, they can’t be bought at the door.

Prices start at £6 for a child and £8 for an adult, off peak times, there is also a Family Skate ticket for families with either two children and two adults or one adult and three children for £24 (off peak) and £30 (peak times).

You can also get a 20 per cent discount if you live locally in postcode areas YO21 and YO22 - but only for sessions taking place on Mondays to Thursdays with the code LOCAL2122.

How big is the ice rink and is the ice real?

The rink will be 60 per cent bigger than the one in 2021 at 12m x 20cm, which is about 40ft x 65ft with a capacity of 80 skaters at a time.