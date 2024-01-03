News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Pavilion set to welcome 'a bingo rave like no other'

A bingo night extravaganza is on its way to Whitby Pavilion.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Bingo Loco, which takes place at venues all over the UK, features a night of top tunes and live DJs combined with the traditional bingo game.

Nightlife lovers will also have the chance to win a number prizes while enjoying epic dance-offs – with holiday prizes available to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and more.

The event will take place at Whitby Pavilion on January 27 in the Northern Lights Suite.

    Bingo fun is coming to Whitby Pavilion.Bingo fun is coming to Whitby Pavilion.
    Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: “You can expect epic dance-offs, massive throwback tunes, confetti showers, speed Macarena, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, holiday giveaways, fantastic crowds, weird and wonderful times and a not so casual game of bingo.”

    Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available online at via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk, from the Whitby Pavilion box office by calling (01947) 824770, or in person Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm.

