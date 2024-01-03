Whitby Pavilion set to welcome 'a bingo rave like no other'
Bingo Loco, which takes place at venues all over the UK, features a night of top tunes and live DJs combined with the traditional bingo game.
Nightlife lovers will also have the chance to win a number prizes while enjoying epic dance-offs – with holiday prizes available to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and more.
The event will take place at Whitby Pavilion on January 27 in the Northern Lights Suite.
Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: “You can expect epic dance-offs, massive throwback tunes, confetti showers, speed Macarena, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, holiday giveaways, fantastic crowds, weird and wonderful times and a not so casual game of bingo.”
Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available online at via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk, from the Whitby Pavilion box office by calling (01947) 824770, or in person Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm.