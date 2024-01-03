A bingo night extravaganza is on its way to Whitby Pavilion.

Bingo Loco, which takes place at venues all over the UK, features a night of top tunes and live DJs combined with the traditional bingo game.

Nightlife lovers will also have the chance to win a number prizes while enjoying epic dance-offs – with holiday prizes available to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and more.

The event will take place at Whitby Pavilion on January 27 in the Northern Lights Suite.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: “You can expect epic dance-offs, massive throwback tunes, confetti showers, speed Macarena, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, holiday giveaways, fantastic crowds, weird and wonderful times and a not so casual game of bingo.”