Whitby RNLI to host long-awaited annual Lifeboat Flag weekend this August

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Crew members Ali Hussein and Niall Fagan soak Emily Clarkson in the Flag weekend Stocks. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Ceri Oakes.Crew members Ali Hussein and Niall Fagan soak Emily Clarkson in the Flag weekend Stocks. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Ceri Oakes.
Crew members Ali Hussein and Niall Fagan soak Emily Clarkson in the Flag weekend Stocks. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Ceri Oakes.
Whitby RNLI invites the public to join them for this year’s Lifeboat Flag weekend which promises to be a fun-filled event.

This year's fundraising event will take place on Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 at Whitby bandstand.

Visitors will be able to meet the hard-working Whitby RNLI crew and volunteers as well as exploring what the event has to offer.

Howard Fields, Coxswain, said: “The friends of Whitby lifeboat fundraising volunteers will be there with their usual stalls, including a tombola and games.

“On Sunday the North Yorkshire Lotus Owners Club will be back along the pier with some spectacular sports cars to enjoy.

“And of course, the stocks will be out so you can have a go at soaking our crew members!”

Mike Major, Station Charman, said: “Flag weekend has been part of Whitby lifeboat station’s calendar of events for many years and historically has raised a lot of funds for the station - thanks to the generosity of the public. But it is also a chance for the the community to come together and celebrate all the RNLI volunteers that keep the charity alive in different ways.

“What better location that outside Whitby’s old lifeboat station which is now a fantastic museum and shop, so if you’re visiting Whitby specially to attend, make sure you pop in and check out the old rowing lifeboat, George and Ellen Robson while you’re there.”

Visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/whitby-lifeboat-station to find out more information.

