Whitby Steampunk Festival 2025: Check out the incredible costumes as the popular event returns to Yorkshire coast

Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their attire attending every February and July.

Over the weekend, there was a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations, as well as the fabulous Steampunk Retail Emporium.

Trade stands and vendors selling steampunk paraphernalia, but many of those attending took the opportunity to promenade around the town in their Victoriana-inspired outfits.

Some of the presentations covered Whitby Ghosts and Legends, Vikings and Vampires, and an introduction to The Land of Iron (Cleveland Museum) from Skinningrove.

Curators from Whitby Museum talked attendees through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures houses at the museum. They provided a talk and the fascinating history on Frank Meadow Sutcliffe and Tales behind the photographs by Sarah Porteus of Whitby Museum.

Ravens Morris from East Yorkshire performed, with Steampunk Morris dancing as well as the wonderful voices from Whitby Tillermen Friends, a sea shanty group singing traditional shanty songs.

One of the most well attended events included the Prohibition Ball at The Met Ballroom – a night of nostalgia, music and dance.

Check out the amazing photos below!

1 . Whitby Steampunk Festival 2025 Taking in the view on West Cliff. Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Whitby Steampunk Festival 2025 Striking a pose! Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Whitby Steampunk Festival 2025 Incredibly intricate hats for sale at the event. Photo: Richard Ponter