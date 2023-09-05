Whitby's Apollo Players to audition for Hansel and Gretel pantomime roles - here are the dates
There are a number of events coming up, with all sessions taking place in the main hall at Whitby Sixth Form.
Wednesday September 13
Welcome evening 7pm to 9pm: meet the production team, find out about the parts available, how the group works and what you’ll need to to do to be part of this show.
Potential new members aged 14 and under should be accompanied by a parent/carer/adult to the welcome evening.
Monday September 18
Principal part auditions 7pm to 9pm
Wednesday September 20
Principal part auditions 7pm to 8pm, chorus and music auditions 8pm to 9.30pm
Rehearsals will start on Monday September 25.
The show will be directed and musically directed by Chris Wales, with choreography by Suzy Corrigan
New members must be 12 years old.
No previous stage experience is required.