Whitby's Apollo Players to audition for Hansel and Gretel pantomime roles - here are the dates

There are a number of events coming up, with all sessions taking place in the main hall at Whitby Sixth Form.

Wednesday September 13

Welcome evening 7pm to 9pm: meet the production team, find out about the parts available, how the group works and what you’ll need to to do to be part of this show.

Whitby Apollo Players' last production, Treasure Island.

Potential new members aged 14 and under should be accompanied by a parent/carer/adult to the welcome evening.

Monday September 18

Principal part auditions 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday September 20

Principal part auditions 7pm to 8pm, chorus and music auditions 8pm to 9.30pm

Rehearsals will start on Monday September 25.

The show will be directed and musically directed by Chris Wales, with choreography by Suzy Corrigan

New members must be 12 years old.