Whitby's Apollo Players to audition for Hansel and Gretel pantomime roles - here are the dates

Whitby’s Apollo Players are to audition for principal roles and chorus members for their 52nd pantomime production, Hansel and Gretel.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
There are a number of events coming up, with all sessions taking place in the main hall at Whitby Sixth Form.

Wednesday September 13

Welcome evening 7pm to 9pm: meet the production team, find out about the parts available, how the group works and what you’ll need to to do to be part of this show.

    Potential new members aged 14 and under should be accompanied by a parent/carer/adult to the welcome evening.

    Monday September 18

    Principal part auditions 7pm to 9pm

    Wednesday September 20

    Principal part auditions 7pm to 8pm, chorus and music auditions 8pm to 9.30pm

    Rehearsals will start on Monday September 25.

    The show will be directed and musically directed by Chris Wales, with choreography by Suzy Corrigan

    New members must be 12 years old.

    No previous stage experience is required.

