Each artwork suggests an action or an activity we can do to help improve the environment, and includes photography, collage, painting, print, poetry, and textiles.

The theme has inspired a diverse range of individuals, including professionals, emerging artists, and absolute beginners, to create work on this theme.

There is also a selection of poster designs by Whitby area school pupils.

Is it fish or is it plastic? by Carole Sinclair

There will be plenty of opportunities to create your own artwork, from upcycled origami fishing vessels and folded recycled paper fish to designing your own Environmental Superhero.

Three free family-friendly creative sessions are on in the gallery to make a large-scale campaign banner to (help) save the planet.

You can visit on:

Thursday September 1, 10am to 12.30pm

Friday September 2, 1.30pm to 4pm

Saturday September 3, 10am to 12.30pm

Using recycled textiles you can use a range of techniques to illustrate the actions we can all take to reduce CO2 emissions and improve the environment.

The completed banner will later go on display in the gallery.

Then on Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25, as part of Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, help our artist in the gallery to create an installation about Sustainable Fishing.

Become a Yorkshire Coast Explorer with a range of activities produced by the Marine Conservation department of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The gallery is open 10am to 4.30pm (last admission 4pm) Tuesday to Sunday.