Wildlife Photographer of the Year to return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2023

Earlier this year, the stunning collection of images from all over the world attracted thousands of visitors to the venue near Bridlington, and it is hoped that the 2023 exhibition will be equally popular during its stay from Saturday, May 6 until Sunday, July 16.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer services, said : “We were extremely pleased with the success of this year’s exhibition, which drew people of all ages to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, some of whom travelled a long way for their visits.

“We know from the feedback we received that, overwhelmingly, people loved the exhibition and that many people also discovered Sewerby Hall for the first time.

"I am absolutely delighted that we have already been able to book the exhibition next year, when visitors will be able to see another brand new, thought provoking and inspiring collection of photographs from around the world.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 50 years.

Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 49,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal.