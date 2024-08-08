Win a masterpiece and help save lives at sea at Staithes RNLI painting raffle

To win this amazing painting by Lynton Parmar-Hemsley you can buy raffle tickets for £1 per ticket from the lifeboat shop on North Side, Staithes or the Staithes Gallery. Photo courtesy of Lynton Parmar-Hemsley.

An artist once commissioned by a presidential family has donated a framed original painting of the Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat to be raffled during lifeboat weekend to raise funds for the charity, enabling volunteers to continue to save lives at sea.

Lynton Parmar-Hemsley trained as a commercial illustrator, working in Manchester and London. Producing his own work throughout his 30 years as a full time artist with paintings shown at galleries in Manchester.

Now mainly painting figures and landscapes, Lynton was once commissioned by the Bush family to paint daughter Barbara.Now based in North Yorkshire, like many artists and photographers Lynton found Staithes to be particularly inspiring, with his work being displayed in the Staithes Gallery it also adorns the walls of many properties in the village.Lynton said: "As a painter I've found plenty of things to inspire me in Staithes. During the time I've spent getting to know the people of this wonderful North Yorkshire coastal village the greatest inspiration for me has been seeing the bravery and relentless dedication of those involved in the invaluable work of the local RNLI.'

“It's a pleasure and an honour for me to create this painting and help to raise much needed and always appreciated funds for the charity. A big thank you to everyone who adds their support and buys a ticket.”Tickets are available for £1 each and can be bought from the lifeboat shop on North Side in Staithes, or from the Staithes Gallery on the High Street in Staithes where the work of art can be viewed first-hand. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, August 18.