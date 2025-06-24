Win big and support a lifesaving cause in Bridlington RNLI's Grand Summer Raffle
All proceeds will go towards supporting the vital work of the RNLI and their dedication to save lives at sea.
Among the top prizes up for grabs is a luxurious one-night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast at SALT on the Harbour, worth £160. Other prizes include six £25 vouchers for B&Q, £25 and £35 dining vouchers from The Ship Inn at Sewerby, and a £25 voucher from Manor Court.
For families looking to enjoy a great day out, there are also vouchers for popular attractions including The Deep, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Burton Agnes Hall and more.
Raffle tickets are priced at £2 for a book of four.
The lucky winners will be drawn on Saturday 26 July during Bridlington RNLI’s annual Open Day, which promises to be a fun-filled event for the whole family.
Tickets can be purchased from the RNLI shops on King Street and at the Lifeboat Station on the seafront.
