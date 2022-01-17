Winter wildlife walks held at Side Oven Bakery venue near Foston
The Side Oven Bakery, which is based at Carr House Farm, Foston on the Wolds, is hosting an open farm event in partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust on Sunday, January 30.
The event is free and open to all but pre-booking is required.
Jon Traill, a wildlife expert from YWT, will be taking guided wildlife walks around the organic farm where the bakery is based.
Walks will set off at 10:30am and 1pm from the meeting point at the bakery.
A spokesperson said: “The walks will take approximately one to 1½ hours and is between 1.5 to 2 miles.
“The ground conditions will be wet under foot and most of it is on farm tracks so good outdoor footwear is needed.
“There is a much shorter woodland walk on a stoned track which can be done without a ‘guide’. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.
“There’s plenty of parking and disabled access.”
Visit https://www.sideoven.com/2021/12/winter-wildlife-walks-open-day/ for more details.
