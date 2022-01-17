Winter wildlife walks held at Side Oven Bakery venue near Foston

Jon Traill, a wildlife expert from YWT, will be taking the guided wildlife walks around the organic farm.

The event is free and open to all but pre-booking is required.

Jon Traill, a wildlife expert from YWT, will be taking guided wildlife walks around the organic farm where the bakery is based.

Walks will set off at 10:30am and 1pm from the meeting point at the bakery.

A spokesperson said: “The walks will take approximately one to 1½ hours and is between 1.5 to 2 miles.

“The ground conditions will be wet under foot and most of it is on farm tracks so good outdoor footwear is needed.

“There is a much shorter woodland walk on a stoned track which can be done without a ‘guide’. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

“There’s plenty of parking and disabled access.”

Visit https://www.sideoven.com/2021/12/winter-wildlife-walks-open-day/ for more details.