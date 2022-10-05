"The Odyssey - An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast" is continuing its journey across the area with an unveiling of the huge sculpture taking place on Friday, October 7.

The biodegradable Trojan horse, created by Animated Objects, will hopefully be crowned the world’s largest cardboard sculpture - using approximately 1km of cardboard in the process.

Lee Threadgold, artistic director of Animated Objects, said: “We wanted to build a sculpture whose scale is right for the story.”

Children from New Pasture Lane School crowded around the head of the Trojan Horse structure.

The Greek myth of a colossal Trojan horse sneaking into the city of Troy is a huge undertaking to recreate in cardboard.

Animated Objects have spent a year and a half designing this and the horse will be made up of stable cardboard cubes which will stack up into the dome of the Spa.

Cardboard may seem an odd choice, but Lee explained: “We wanted this to be completely biodegradable, so it is made up entirely of recyclable materials. The cardboard, the tape - every single bit will be recycled afterwards.”

Local primary school New Pasture Lane has also been involved with this monumental build. The children displayed teamwork skills, excitedly building the cardboard cube foundations

Scale model gives sneak preview of giant Trojan Horse sculpture in Bridlington.

Teacher Mrs Hetherington said: “It’s good to spark the children’s engagement and their excitement so that we can use this in their learning. They will not forget this day!”

Yorkshire Coast BID has supported this project and will be taking the Odyssey story along the Yorkshire coast.

This sculpture was chosen for Bridlington Spa because it is the only space on the coast large enough to house the enormous sculpture.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire BID, explained the aim of the project. She said: ”It’s another reason to shine a light on this beautiful town.

"It has so much charm, so much history behind it; and all of these events are about showcasing what the area is about and to give people yet another reason to keep coming back.”