Yorkshire at Christmas: Winter Woodland light display unveiled at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

The dazzling event, which is open until Sunday, December 22, features an impressive light display which is supported by special effects – lighting up the grounds of the popular attraction into the night.

Brand new to 2024, Winter Woodland features never seen before light installations which centre around a festive theme.

Visitors can take a leisurely stroll down Gingerbread Lane, snapping selfies along the way. Also new to 2024, the event features an immersive light tunnel.

The public can become part of the story during their visit with festive characters including a Baker, Puss in Boots and the Golden Goose along the light trail to keep everyone entertained with their jolly interactions.

For those who wish to become fully immersed in the experience, the Golden Goose will leave golden eggs throughout the spectacular trail which can be used to magically defeat the Old King Troll and rescue Christmas.

The celebration continues inside Sewerby Hall where a new exhibition will take visitors on a journey of discovery, exploring the history and adaptations of the much-loved fairy tale: Puss in Boots.

To help visitors fully enjoy the experience there are set arrival times to choose from each evening.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: ‘’The new Christmas light show at Sewerby isn’t just a visual spectacle; it’s a way for families and the community to come together and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

"The illuminations are a brilliant addition to the attraction and offer a mesmerizing experience to wow the senses.

"As well as the light display there is lots of entertainment as well as festive food and drink, we hope to see lots of people take the opportunity to come along and enjoy this exciting event”

For more information visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winterwoodland

