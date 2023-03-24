Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2023 to be held in iconic grounds of Castle Howard

The event will take place at the stately home – famed for its use in Brideshead Revisited – across the August Bank Holiday weekend from August 25 to 28. It is moving to Castle Howard after five years on the Knavesmire in York, where it attracted more than 60,000 visitors. More than 50 hot air balloons from across Europe are also expected to attend.

The move to Castle Howard allows the event to increase its capacity and further expand. There will also be an option for visitors to camp for the first time ever, so they can stay for the entire weekend without making multiple trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend's attractions will include hot air balloon launches, tethered balloons, night glow displays and a star-studded line up of musicians, including Eurovision’s Sam Ryder.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, on the Knavesmire, York.

Most Popular

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery, said: “After much deliberation, we’re really excited to have chosen Castle Howard as our venue partner and the new home for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.

"The estate will be a stunning backdrop for the Hot Air Balloons launching and our entertainment stage, with a star-studded line up of musicians and entertainers. We are also thrilled to be able to offer camping, so visitors have the option to stay and enjoy the whole four-day experience or visit for a day trip. With expansions both for our Yorkshire event and a new Fiesta in Cheshire, it promises to be our most exciting year yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbi Ollive, head of marketing, sales and programming at Castle Howard, said: “We are thrilled to form this partnership and provide a beautiful location for such a vibrant event that’s become an essential moment in Yorkshire’s calendar.

"We look forward to welcoming Balloon Fiesta visitors to our Grounds, and seeing everyone enjoy the stunning sight of the balloons above the Estate. We encourage visitors to book well in advance to ensure they can enjoy the whole experience.”