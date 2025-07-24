Jimmy McGovern’s Unforgivable features plenty of recognisable faces in the cast 📺

Unforgivable deals with the “devastating aftermath of an act of abuse”.

It is set and filmed in Liverpool.

But who is in the cast and where do you know them from?

A drama exploring the “ripple effect of abuse” is set to begin on BBC Two tonight. Unforgivable explores the "devastating aftermath” of such an act.

Filmed and set in Liverpool it will make its debut this evening (July 24). The drama centres around the Mitchells who are forced to reckon with an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

Writer Jimmy McGovern said: “Even though we're talking about child abusers, I think I still think there's a need for compassion. Caution, yes, punishment, yes, justice, yes.

“These are enormous crimes, they must be punished, you must go to prison. But alongside all that, an element of compassion. To understand a bit more and equally condemn.”

But who is in the cast of Unforgivable and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Unforgivable on TV?

Bobby Schofield as Joe and Anna Maxwell Martin as Katherine in Unforgivable | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

The drama will make its debut on BBC Two today (July 24). It is set to premiere at 9pm and it is a feature length special - lasting for just under 1 hour 45 minutes.

If you can’t watch it live, Unforgivable is also available to watch on iPlayer. It can already be found on the on demand platform.

Who is in the cast of Unforgivable?

Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse.

Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Finn McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).

Other actors in the TV film include Mark Womack, Phina Oruche and Paddy Rowan.

Where do you know the cast from?

Bobby Schofield was recently on screen as Bonehead in another Liverpool set drama - This City is Ours. Previously he had roles in SAS: Rogue Heroes and The Walk-In.

Fans of Line of Duty will recognise Anna Maxwell Martin. She was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in the BBC comedy series Motherland - and she was also in Code 404.

Anna Friel first shot to fame playing Beth Jordache on Brookside in the 1990s. More recently she played the title character in ITV’s Marcella.

Austin Haynes played Thomas in the 2022 film The Railway Children - sequel to the beloved 1970 movie. He also appeared in Adolescence on Netflix earlier this year - playing Fredo - and also had a small role on All Creatures Great And Small.

David Threlfall is best known for playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless - and he also directed a number of episodes of the hit show. More recently he was in the cast of BBC’s Nightsleeper last year.

