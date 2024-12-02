Patients receive a special delivery from Buckingham Palace

The people cared for in Tees, Esk and Wear Valley’s NHS Foundation Trust’s Springwood Complex Needs Unit in Malton, North Yorkshire were very excited when they received a unique piece of mail through the post.

The letter sent on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, conveyed The King’s warmest good wishes to the patients and staff.

Springwood provides specialist care for people living with dementia. Each year the unit celebrates Senior Citizens Day to acknowledge what the older people have achieved for our generation, to take some time to reminisce, eat some delicious cakes and have alcohol-free drinks.

“I personally feel honoured to work with our older patients,” said Ian Marshall, activity coordinator, “and sometimes we forget what the older generation has done for our country.

Letter from Buckingham Palace

“I thought it would be really lovely to write to King Charles and request a signed card for our patients to receive on the day.

“Although we didn’t receive a card, we did receive a letter that boosted the morale of our patients and staff.”

Everyone read the letter that ignited lots of interesting conversations, raised spirits throughout the unit and brought smiles and a sense of warmth to everyone.

It has been framed and placed in pride of place in the reception area for all to see.

Ian Marshall, activity coordinator proudly displaying the letter from Buckingham Palace

The letter said:

Dear Mr Marshall,

The King has asked me to thank you for your very kind letter.

His Majesty greatly appreciates that you should have taken the trouble to write to him as you did. Although The King is sadly unable to send personal messages of the type you have requested, I can tell you that His Majesty was touched by your kind thought for the patients and staff of the Springwood Complex Needs Unit, and would be most grateful if you will convey to them The King’s warmest good wishes.

Yours sincerely,

Head of Royal Correspondence