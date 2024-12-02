Scarborough's Castle Ward clean-up a community success

Residents of Scarborough’s Castle Ward joined forces for a clean-up event that successfully tackled local waste and fly-tipping hotspots.

The initiative was delivered in a partnership between North Yorkshire Council, the Castle Ward Tenants and Residents Association, Keep Scarborough Tidy, and Beyond Housing, with strong support from local volunteers and local businesses.

Castle Ward residents were invited to dispose of unwanted items using four large skips placed in accessible locations across the area. Volunteers manned the skips to assist with waste disposal, while local café Bakers n' Brew and the Rainbow Centre provided free bacon sandwiches to thank participants for their efforts.

Councillor Janet Jefferson, Castle Division Councillor, North Yorkshire Council, said: “As Castle Division Councillor it was great to work together with all the agencies and volunteers in bringing about the Castle Ward clean-up.

Councillor Janet Jefferson (2nd left in orange high-vis) John Bateman, Housing Officer (3rd left).

"This enabled our residents to dispose of unwanted items and we were also able to clear the various fly-tipping hot spots. I was happy to use some of my NYC Councillor Locality Budget towards the cost of the skips provided by Beyond Housing, whom I work with on a daily basis, together with NYC Cleansing. I look forward to carrying out a further joint clean-up event soon.”

John Bateman, Housing Officer at Beyond Housing, said: “Beyond Housing works very closely with North Yorkshire Council and has been collaborating with Cllr Janet Jefferson over cleaning up the Castle Ward.

"It is great to work alongside colleagues from other services to provide a great environment for our communities to live. For Beyond Housing, this event has been a huge success as it has cleared some hotspots for fly-tipping, helped some of our customers and local residents, and brought the community together.”

The event was welcomed by the community, with a significant volume of waste removed and residents praising the partnership effort. Organisers thanked everyone who contributed to making Castle Ward a cleaner and more vibrant neighbourhood.