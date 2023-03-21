The auction will follow the end of the hugely popular Puffins Galore! trail which draws to a close on Sunday, April 16.

For those who’ve fallen in love with the giant sculptures, the auction will provide a unique opportunity to bid for one of 14 puffins that were on show across the region.

The puffins not included in the auction have been purchased by their sponsors and will be going to their new homes after auction day. Some of these will still be on public display.

Approximately 200,000 people visited the Yorkshire Coast to follow the menagerie of colourful puffins in the Puffins Galore! trail.

All 42 puffins will be leaving their current homes at the end of the trail and will be joining a new Puffinry in Bridlington, where a crack team of Puffin restoration experts will give them some TLC, before they go on display at West Building Supplies on selected dates from Friday, May 5 until Friday, May 12, prior to auction day, giving people a chance to see them all in one place.

Since launching last year, Puffins Galore! has been a tremendous success, attracting over two hundred thousand people to the area to spot puffins using the online app and spotter’s guide.

Profits from the sponsor purchase and the auction will be distributed between the project’s charity partners, RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive for Yorkshire Coast BID which supported the trail, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in such a creative project that has really brought together areas across the Yorkshire Coast, as well as driving footfall to the area.

Clare Huby (Puffins Galore!), auctioneer Andrew Baitson, Sean Boyd (West Building Supplies), Rick Welton (Puffins Galore!).

"This final chapter for the puffins is a fantastic way to give back and support some of our well-respected charity partners.”

Director of Puffins Galore!, Rick Welton said: “We estimate that approximately 200,000 people will have participated in the sculpture trail.

“This has been a project that has captured the public’s imagination. We would like to thank funders from Yorkshire Coast BID, Visit East Yorkshire, our artists, our sponsors, Puffin Pals and everyone who took part in the sculpture trail.”