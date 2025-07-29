The picture by Diane Todd is one of the pieces on show at Hutton Buscel Artists' annual exhibition

The Hutton Buscel Artists are preparing to unveil their latest creations at their annual exhibition of art and craft at the village hall.

The group’s members will showcase a wide variety of work, including sculptures, ceramics, photography, needle and wet felting, jewellery, crafts, fine art, prints, cards and seasonal gifts.

A key aspect of the weekend is the art and craft marquee, an interactive space designed to inspire and engage would-be creatives of all ages and abilities.

Visitors are invited to create a piece of art under the guidance of one of the exhibiting artists.

All materials will be provided free of charge, everyone is welcome to take part and it is free to all participants.

Following a series of collaborative workshops, this year’s group art installation is a reimagined piece inspired by Gustav Klimt’s painting The Kiss.

The installation will be on display throughout the weekend.

Ceramicist Shirley Doyle said: “We are all such different creatives, and it’s amazing what we come up with when we set these challenges for ourselves. It’s also good to tackle a subject we wouldn’t normally be involved in. We hope visitors enjoy the installation as much as we enjoyed producing it.”

A special feature of this year’s exhibition is a painting donated by Alan M Hunt, wildlife artist whose works are held in collections around the world.

He has gifted an original painting, created especially for the village hall fundraiser, which will be on display during the exhibition.

Raffle tickets to win the artwork can be purchased at the exhibition and also at the Hutton Buscel Village Show on Saturday August 30 where the raffle draw will take place.

Don’t miss the Hutton Buscel Artists’ exhibition of Art and Craft at the Village Hall on Saturday August 2nd and Sunday August 3, daily from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free