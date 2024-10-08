Work by Hockney and Emin form part of new exhibition at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office

Curator Rob Moore hangs some of the pictures which form the Inprint exhibition at the Old Parcels Office

Curated by the artists and Old Parcels Office trustees Rob Moore and Jacqui Barrowcliffe, Inprint is one of the first major hand-made printmaking events to be held in Scarborough.

The exhibition at the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railwat Station, features work from private collections by artists such as Antoni Tapies, John Piper, Alan Davie, David Hockney and Tracy Emin.

A section of the exhibition is also devoted to selected open-entry prints from artists across the UK.

Using his artist network, Rob has also sourced a collection of original prints made by artists from Kafoutine in Senegal.

These will be accompanied by a short film about the Kafoutine print workshop.

Several contemporary galleries including WaterMark in Harrogate, Tarpey Gallery, Goldmark Gallery and Gallery 49 in Bridlington have also contributed to the show.

Alongside the exhibition will be special events including a print fair on Sunday October 27 which is being supported by Hawthorne Print Suppliers from York.

Representatives will be will be on hand to give advice about their range of printmaking materials and equipment.

A family drop in mono-print workshop will be taking place on Satuday October 26. It will be led by local artist Wendy Tate and on Saturday November 2 November local printmaker Joel Hague will be running a LEGO printing workshop.

Curator of the exhibition Rob Moore said: “It’s been a real team effort putting together this exhibition.

“Over the last three years the Old Parcels Office has established a reputation for its diverse range of contemporary art exhibitions but this is the first time we have had a show devoted to printmaking.

“There are some really wonderful examples of the wide-ranging techniques used by contemporary printmakers, so the exhibition is a must for anyone interested in art.”

The exhibition Inprint opens at the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station, on Saturday October 12 and runs until Sunday November 3

The gallery is open from Thursdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

Entry to the exhibition is free.