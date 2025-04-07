Award-winning Yorkshire restaurant launches innovative shared dining experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Orchard Lodge Wolds Restaurant, an AA 2 Rosette establishment nestled in the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds, is proud to announce the launch of its new Shared Dining Experience, designed to bring food lovers together around one table to enjoy exceptional cuisine and meaningful connections.

The innovative concept addresses a growing need for community and connection in dining, offering solo diners the opportunity to enjoy a communal meal prepared by Michelin-trained Executive Chef Michael Burgoyne.

"Eating alone is like watching the sunset with no one to say 'wow' to," explains Lucinda, co-owner of Orchard Lodge. "Our Shared Dining Experience transforms 'table for one' into 'welcome to the family' by creating a space where food lovers can connect over exceptional meals in a warm, welcoming environment."

Located just four miles from the stunning Yorkshire coast on the northern edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, Orchard Lodge provides the perfect setting for this unique dining concept. The restaurant has built its reputation on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients transformed into conversation-worthy dishes.

Executive Chef Michael Burgoyne, who trained at The Savoy and multiple Michelin restaurants, adds: "Food has always been about bringing people together. With our Shared Dining Experience, we're creating dishes specifically designed to spark conversation and connection, showcasing the best seasonal produce from Yorkshire – from tender Wolds lamb in spring to freshly caught local seafood in summer."

The restaurant is inviting the public to help shape this new dining concept by sharing their preferences for the ideal day of the week for shared dining and what they would like to experience at these special events.

The first social table will be on Friday April 12 at 12pm.