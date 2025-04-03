Baby Giraffe Born At Flamingo Land: A Wonderful Mother’s Day Surprise
Head Keeper Sam DeBelle said “This was a fantastic surprise for the giraffe team on Sunday morning.We knew Savannah was pregnant, we just did not know when she was due. To find a calf on Mother’s day, just makes it extra special’.
The zoo now has eight Rothschild’s giraffes, however there could be more to come.
Park Executive Ross Snipp explained “In total we have five females, all of whom we believe could be pregnant, we are certainly expecting more calves this year. With less than 1400 reported in the wild every birth is a significant milestone. This year we hope to celebrate several of these milestones and continue to contribute to this important breeding programme”.
Keepers have named him Kijana, meaning ‘young man’ in Swahili. After spending the first few days bonding with his mother, Kijanais now out and about with the rest of the herd and guests to Flamingo Land will be able to see him throughout the Easter Holidays.