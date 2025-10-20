Cosy crime writer Glenda Young launches latest in Scarborough-set Seaview series at Oscar's Bar in the town
Organised with Books by the Beach director Heather French, Glenda will be hosting the paperback launch of the mystery at Oscar’s Bar function room, Westborough, on Friday December 5 from 2.30pm until 3.30pm. Cake and a cocktail will be served in the interval.
Glenda will be in conversation with Heather French and signing books.
Meet Tommy Two Shoes, Ballroom Bev and their quirky troupe of dancers when the glamorous world of ballroom dancing comes to the seaside town of Scarborough. However, beneath the glitter balls and sequins, there’s bitter rivalry between the dancers – both on and off the dance floor – and the dancing turns deadly when one of them ends up dead. Helen Dexter's Seaview Hotel plays host to the dance troupe when the murder takes place.
Aided by her rescue greyhound Suki and the Seaview Hotel cook Jean, a no-nonsense Yorkshire woman you don't want to mess with, Helen steps out and puts her best foot forward, but can she solve the crime? The Seaview Hotel mystery series was shortlisted for Best New Crime Series alongside bestselling series by Richard Osman and Val McDermid in the Dead Good Readers Awards.
Strictly Come Dancing judge and crime writer Anton du Beke said: I loved Glenda's book and her characters. It’s perfect for all fans of dance, mystery and cosy escapism. Absolutely smashing.”
Tickets for the launch at Oscar’s Bar are £15 per person and include cake and cocktail at the interval.
They are available from the YMCA Theatre box office in St Thomas Street, Scarborough.