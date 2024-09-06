East Riding Festival of Words returns for 2024 and will host some of the 'brightest literary stars'

Authors will take to the stage to discuss their latest books.

The East Riding Festival of Words will be returning this October with several best-selling authors in attendance.

Organised by East Riding Libraries, the festival programme, supported by Arts Council England, has been put together by librarians from the service, based on authors, poets and other creative writers who are popular with library members and customers.

Bridlington North Library will be hosting a series of festival events on Friday, October 11.

The sessions include:

•11am – The Big Read, with the special guest this year being Milly Johnson. A bestselling author, Milly is one of the top 10 female fiction authors in the UK.

•1pm – Glenda Young and Mollie Walton in conversation with Val Wood, discussing their romantic historical fiction novels.

•3pm – Bridget Collins, author of number one bestseller The Binding, will come along to speak about her new book, The Silence Factory – a story of complicity, desire, and corruption.

There’s also events at Beverley Memorial Hall; Haltemprice Library; Willerby Library; Goole Library; Pocklington Arts Centre; Hornsea Hub; Beverley Memorial Hall; and Burton Constable Hall.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “It’s wonderful to see the return of the Festival of Words. This popular festival highlights some of the brightest literary stars and we are delighted to share this celebration of literature with our community.’’

Tickets for all events are on sale now at: www.festivalofwords.co.uk or by calling 01482 392699 during office hours.