Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb heads the star-charge to Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Actor Larry Lamb is embarking on a UK book tour that sees him travel from Billericay in Essex to Barry Island in South Wales. As part of the tour he’s appearing in Scarborough at Queen Street Methodist Church at Books by the Beach finale on Sunday June 8 at 8pm.

Star of hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey, Larry will be promoting his debut novel All Wrapped Up which is set amid political turmoil on a Caribbean island.

It follows the story of Killian Wilde, the first assistant director, who is determined to see his film through.

Between managing an impossible lead actor, navigating power struggles on and off set, and a crew member vanishing under mysterious circumstances, the production is at risk of falling apart.

All Wrapped Up is a compelling portrait of a non-blockbuster filmmaking under fire.

Informed by his years of experience in film and television, Larry Lamb gives an insider’s look at the industry; the trials, tribulations and hard-won successes of producing apiece of cinema.

“It’s the book I always knew I wanted to write," he said.

“This story has been bubbling away inside of me for years. It’s inspired by the thousands of crew members that I’ve worked with over the decades.

“They really are the unsung heroes of any production. We might watch a show for the on-screen story but I have always found the real-life drama and camaraderie of the ordinary working people behind the scenes to be just as fascinating.

"I wrote my autobiography several years ago, and I had some lovely feedback. My publishers encouraged me to go on and write a novel but I wasn’t ready at the time. It was during the pandemic that a writer friend dared me to fictionalise some of the incredible anecdotes that I’ve gathered from a lifetime of working in TV and film – so I did. I began writing, and absolutely loved it.”

Larry is in conversation with Books by the Beach patron Helen Boaden.

Broadcasters Stuart Maconie and Jeremy Vine join Larry in this year’s programme which runs from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8.

Stuart Maconie is appearing at the Queen Street venue on the Sunday at 5.30pm to chat about his new book With A Little Help From Their Friends.

BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy is appearing at the venue on Sunday June 7 at 8pm to share his first cosy crime novel Murder On Line One.

Crime features in a number of forms at this year’s festival beginning with thriller writer Belinda Bauer at Queen Street on Friday June 6 at 3pm. Belinda will be discussing her new nove The Impossible Thing set at Bempton Cliffs.

True crime writer Kate Summerscale is appearing at Queen Street on Saturday June 7 at 5.30pm to share her new work The Peepshow: The Murders At 10 Rillington Place – the true story of Reg Christie’s victims.

Kate is joined by crime fiction writer and former MP Alan Johnson as they discuss the UK’s growing obsession with true crime.

Tickets for all events from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk