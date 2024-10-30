Malton on Literary Map with Author Talks

Kemps Books, Malton’s independent bookshop, has launched a series of high-profile author talks at the town’s newest events centre.

Recognised as a key cultural and community hub, the centre has been a focal point of Malton for over two centuries.

Whilst the remaining works continue, a wide variety of community activities and cultural events have already started in the new space. The final phase of its restoration and transformation is expected to be complete later next year.

To date, Kemp Books hosted a sell-out author talk with bestselling writer, Victoria Hislop on October 16. Author of the international hit, The Island, she spoke of her new book, The Figurine, which returns readers to Greece. Also, food historian Annie Gray gave a talk on her book, The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker: A History of the High Street on 26 October.

The Wesley Centre

The next author talk sees the international no. 1 bestselling author, Kate Mosse CBE in conversation on 1 November about her new historical adventure novel, The Map of Bones; an epic story of adventure and hardship, dispossession, and injustice. It’s the fourth and final novel in The Joubert Family Chronicles series.

Liz Kemp founded Kemps General Store in 2017. A Yorkshire shopkeeper’s daughter, she settled in Malton after a 20-year-career in the events industry, managing a portfolio of million-pound events for international clients.

Liz said: “I have a real passion to build a business which offers something really special and different to our community. With my experience in events, it’s only natural to continue the reputation we’ve built in recent years hosting bestselling authors in the shop, and expand that into the bigger, comfortable, and attractive events space the Wesley Centre offers.”

The author talks saw the inaugural use of 200 iconic audience chairs made by Howe furniture, known for its hand-crafted pieces.

Author Victoria Hislop with Liz Kemp

Paul Emberley, Wesley Centre Development Lead, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kemp Books to the Wesley Centre. Liz adds a hugely valuable offer to the cultural life of Malton, and the author talks add to a vibrant mix of concerts and events, which we plan to significantly build on once the building is finally complete as a state-of-the-art centre next year, positioning the centre as the vibrant heart of the community.”