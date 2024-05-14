Name a beer and be in with a chance to win tickets to Scarborough Books by the Beach

Books by The Beach director Heather French launches beer-naming competition

Books by the Beach and Wold Top Brewery are partnering again for the annual festival beer naming competition.

The festival – based at the Queen Street Methodist Central Hall – runs from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Novelist David Nicholls – author of Netflix hit One Day, comedian Helen Lederer, BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner, national poet Jackie Kay and BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant are among the guests.

Historical crime specialists Stacey Halls and Rory Clements, author and former MP Alan Johnson and Scarborough Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher are also guests.

Marine biologist Dr Helen Scales talking about her new book What the Wild Sea Can Be opens the Saturday programme at Queen Street at 10.30am.

Helen will explain the ocean’s history and what we can learn about conservation. She will also be discussing how climate change is affecting the habitats of sea animals from emperor penguins to sharks and orcas. Despite the numerous threats to our oceans Helen remains hopeful and will be offering ideas for protecting coastlines and cleaning toxic seas.

There is so much to discover from Helen’s talk and tickets for this event will be offered as part of the beer naming competition prize.

The theme for this year’s festival beer naming competition is I do like to be beside the seaside.

Send in your entries to Heather French, festival director, at [email protected] or to [email protected]

The winner will receive a presentation pack of Wold Top beers and four tickets to see Dr Helen Scales at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Saturday, June 8 at 10.30am.

Please ensure you are available to attend Helen Scales’ event to collect your prize. Closing date is Friday, May 24. Only one entry per person is permitted. The judges’ decision is final.